-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). comScore also reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in comScore by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,784,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in comScore by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in comScore by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $268.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

