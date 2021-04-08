-$0.20 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $950.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

