$0.28 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($0.20). The Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The company has a market cap of $338.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

