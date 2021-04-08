$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Conn’s reported earnings of ($1.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONN. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 435,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,972. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

