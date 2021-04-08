$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Gates Industrial posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,619. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

