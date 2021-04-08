-$0.36 EPS Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Embraer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after buying an additional 381,534 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Embraer by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 587,359 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,611. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

