-$0.36 EPS Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.
ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.
Embraer stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,611. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.
