-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

