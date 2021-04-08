$0.51 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 360,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,614. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.