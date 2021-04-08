-$0.54 EPS Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 129.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,185.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,567,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

