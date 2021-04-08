$0.62 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 and sold 30,037 shares valued at $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

