$0.65 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

