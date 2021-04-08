$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,766,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,337,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

