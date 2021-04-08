$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Green Dot posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,965. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Green Dot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.