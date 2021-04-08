0Chain Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002716 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $76.51 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

