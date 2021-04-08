0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $82.19 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

