$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $915.00 million. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after buying an additional 228,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after buying an additional 212,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $124.52 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.48.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

