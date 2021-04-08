$1.02 EPS Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Life Storage reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.33. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.