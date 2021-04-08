$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.