$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $26.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.95 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $132.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $751.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.