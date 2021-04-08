-$1.21 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.38). REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.61) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $496,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,337.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,666 shares of company stock worth $3,225,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 615,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,189,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 363,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,691. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

