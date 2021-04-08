$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.32. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,802 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 119,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.