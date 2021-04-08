$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.48. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 438,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,984. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

