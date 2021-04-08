-$1.39 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the lowest is ($1.49). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,341 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

