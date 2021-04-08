$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.