-$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is ($1.42). FedNat posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 603.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FedNat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedNat stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 112,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,934. FedNat has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

