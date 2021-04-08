$1.99 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.10. Stryker posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $3,339,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.60. 7,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,170. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.61 and a 200 day moving average of $231.99. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.