10,016 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $258.17 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.