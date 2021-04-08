10,030,700 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,030,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,140,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,536 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,253,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.