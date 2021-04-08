1,026,709 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,026,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,991,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.84% of Equifax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $181.59 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.68 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

