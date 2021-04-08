$104.66 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $104.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.62 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $482.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. EVO Payments has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.