10,731 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 280.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

NYSE HCA opened at $186.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

