$11.50 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report sales of $11.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.49 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $11.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $60.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $60.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $73.82 million to $76.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Several research firms have commented on STIM. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

