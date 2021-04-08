11,007 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Accenture by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 116,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.56. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $165.07 and a 52-week high of $283.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

