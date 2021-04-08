111,320 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,586. The firm has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

