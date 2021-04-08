$118.80 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post sales of $118.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $92.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $309.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Lovesac.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The Lovesac stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $870.70 million, a PE ratio of -456.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $3,634,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,398 shares of company stock worth $31,368,011. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

