$118.80 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce $118.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $120.50 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $92.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $309.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lovesac.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

LOVE stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.70 million, a PE ratio of -456.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $3,634,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,398 shares of company stock valued at $31,368,011. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

