126,340 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

