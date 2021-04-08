126,797 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

RBA stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

