$128.13 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $128.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $548.92 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

