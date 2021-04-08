$13.54 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $13.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.85 billion and the lowest is $13.39 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $54.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $55.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.77 billion to $58.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $186.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.61. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $194.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

