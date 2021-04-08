1,302,898 Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,302,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Root at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

