13,055 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.59 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

