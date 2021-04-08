1,308,481 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,308,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,813,000. Norges Bank owned 0.48% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U opened at $97.89 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,153,754 in the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

