1,346,009 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,346,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,801,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qorvo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.69 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

