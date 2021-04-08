13,948 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,058,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

