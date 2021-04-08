140,420 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Masco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

