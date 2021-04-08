14,899 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Coupa Software accounts for 2.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

COUP traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $267.72. 13,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total value of $1,752,269.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

