153,160 Shares in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

