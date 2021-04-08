15,789 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $575.06. 189,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,496. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

