16,000,954 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,733,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 87.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

